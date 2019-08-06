WWE Raw Results 8/5/19





WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 5, 2019. The final Raw before SummerSlam featured appearances from Trish Stratus, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels. Also, a fatal fourway for the forgotten Women’s Tag Team Championship! Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with a 10-bell salute for the victims of the shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

– After that, we got Samoa Joe screaming at the announce team, demanding an apology for WWE saying he could be responsible for the attack on Roman Reigns. He promised to get an apology from Reigns later in the night.



1. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya and Trish Stratus. Flair walked out on the match. Stratus never actually tagged in. Natalya lost the match by refusing to release the Sharpshooter when Lynch had reached the ropes, causing a disqualification.

2. Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio. Andrade tried to take off Mysterio’s mask, drawing the attention of the referee. Zelina Vega then snapped Rey’s neck across the middle rope, allowing Andrade to hit a hammerlock DDT and win the match.

– Mike Kanellis pinned his wife, Maria, at the OB/GYN to win the 24/7 Championship. In the lobby, he found R-Truth, dressed like a pregnant woman. Truth pulled a baby doll from between his legs, tossed it at Mike, then rolled him up to win the 24/7 Championship.

– Paul Heyman (with Brock Lesnar) showed footage from last week’s beatdown of Seth Rollins. An injured Rollins showed up with a steel chair, so Lesnar destroyed him again for several minutes. After the commercial break, Rollins cut a promo asking if the beatings are worth it, and the crowd “what” chanted him. Rollins says he’ll be at SummerSlam and guarantees he’ll beat Lesnar.

3. The Viking Raiders defeated Jay Alexander and Eric Abraham. The Raiders’ dominance over jobbers continues.

– A video tribute to Harley Race aired.

4. Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre never got started. Kurt Angle was the special guest referee. Alexander and McIntyre fought on the outside until Bray Wyatt appeared as ‘The Fiend’ and attacked Angle with a Mandible Claw.

5. The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) defeated The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) by disqualification quickly when AJ Styles interfered. Ricochet made the save, setting up a six-man tag.

6. The OC (now with AJ Styles) defeated The New Day and Ricochet. Gallows and Anderson hit the Magic Killer on Woods to win the match.

– Samoa Joe “shut down Raw” until Roman Reigns gave him an apology. Roman didn’t show up, so the crowd chanted “CM Punk.” A production person told Joe that Roman had just arrived in the parking lot, so Joe walked out to fight him. Joe tried to confront Roman as Roman was climbing out of a car, but another car drove into Roman’s.



7. Fatal Four-way Elimination Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The IIconics (c), Fire and Desire, and the Kabuki Warriors. Mandy Rose pinned Billie Kay after a running knee, eliminating the championship first. Asuka made Mandy Rose tap out to the Asuka Lock to eliminate Fire and Desire. Cross pushed Kairi Sane off the top rope to prevent the Insane Elbow, allowing Bliss to hit a punch and Twisted Bliss to win the match and the championship.

– The show ended with a contract signing edition of Miz TV involving Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Shawn Michaels. Ziggler signed the contract, and Miz told him he can’t wait to face him next Monday on Raw … because the contract he signed was against someone else. Ziggler thought he meant Shawn Michaels, but he meant Bill Goldberg. Goldberg arrived, signed the contract, and told Ziggler he’s next. You can watch that here.