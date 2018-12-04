WWE Raw Results 12/3/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 3, 2018. The episode was announced as "Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night," and bait-and-switched an announced Ronda Rousey tag team match.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Nia Jax and Tamina never got underway thanks to an attack from the Riott Squad. All the heels attacked, and the Squad powerbombed Natalya through a table.

– Alexa Bliss tried to hold another “open forum” for fans to ask questions to Bayley and Sasha Banks. After a few questions, Alicia Fox, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke interrupted. Bliss announced Fox and James vs. Bayley and Banks.

2. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Bayley pinned James after a Backstabber/Bayley-to-Belly combination.

3. Lucha House Party defeated Scott Dawson. This was 3-on-1, because “lucha house rules.”

– Baron Corbin celebrated Drew McIntyre Appreciation Night by giving Drew a gold medal, the “Raw gold medal of excellence.” McIntyre cut a promo about how everyone sucks and plays video games. Dolph Ziggler interrupted to complain about not being included in Drew’s new group. McIntyre told him he wasn’t invited and that he used him to get a prominent position on Raw. Ziggler hit a Zig Zag on McIntyre. Baron Corbin made a match between the two.