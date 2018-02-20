WWE Raw Results 2/19/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 19, 2018. The show was highlighted by a gauntlet match featuring the seven competitors in this weekend’s men’s Elimination Chamber match. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Gauntlet Match:

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns. Reigns and Rollins started the match. Rollins pinned Reigns with a roll-up after a series of counters.

Seth Rollins defeated John Cena. Rollins pinned Cena after a Curb Stomp. These first two falls combined filled the entire first hour.

Elias defeated Seth Rollins. Elias capitalized on Rollins’ injured knee, and pinned him after Drift Away. The crowd gave Seth a “thank you Rollins” chant on his way out.

Finn Bálor defeated Elias. Bálor pinned Elias after a Coup de Grace.

The Miz defeated Finn Bálor. The Miztourage caused a distraction, allowing Miz to jump Bálor from behind. Eventually the interference was too much, and Bálor was pinned after the Skull-crushing Finale.

Braun Strowman defeated The Miz. Strowman won the fall and the match with a running powerslam. After the match, Strowman powerslammed the Miztourage, then chased down Miz and powerslammed him two more times.

