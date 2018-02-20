WWE Raw Results 2/19/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 19, 2018. The show was highlighted by a gauntlet match featuring the seven competitors in this weekend’s men’s Elimination Chamber match. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
1. Gauntlet Match:
– Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns. Reigns and Rollins started the match. Rollins pinned Reigns with a roll-up after a series of counters.
– Seth Rollins defeated John Cena. Rollins pinned Cena after a Curb Stomp. These first two falls combined filled the entire first hour.
– Elias defeated Seth Rollins. Elias capitalized on Rollins’ injured knee, and pinned him after Drift Away. The crowd gave Seth a “thank you Rollins” chant on his way out.
– Finn Bálor defeated Elias. Bálor pinned Elias after a Coup de Grace.
– The Miz defeated Finn Bálor. The Miztourage caused a distraction, allowing Miz to jump Bálor from behind. Eventually the interference was too much, and Bálor was pinned after the Skull-crushing Finale.
– Braun Strowman defeated The Miz. Strowman won the fall and the match with a running powerslam. After the match, Strowman powerslammed the Miztourage, then chased down Miz and powerslammed him two more times.
Tournament wrestling, man. Why did it take so long for the E to make this connection?
There was a cruiserweight match on the Main Event taping, but interesting that this is the second week without 205 representation on Raw.