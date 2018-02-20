WWE Raw Results 2/19/18

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 19, 2018. The show was highlighted by a gauntlet match featuring the seven competitors in this weekend’s men’s Elimination Chamber match. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Gauntlet Match:

– Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns. Reigns and Rollins started the match. Rollins pinned Reigns with a roll-up after a series of counters.

– Seth Rollins defeated John Cena. Rollins pinned Cena after a Curb Stomp. These first two falls combined filled the entire first hour.

– Elias defeated Seth Rollins. Elias capitalized on Rollins’ injured knee, and pinned him after Drift Away. The crowd gave Seth a “thank you Rollins” chant on his way out.

– Finn Bálor defeated Elias. Bálor pinned Elias after a Coup de Grace.

– The Miz defeated Finn Bálor. The Miztourage caused a distraction, allowing Miz to jump Bálor from behind. Eventually the interference was too much, and Bálor was pinned after the Skull-crushing Finale.

– Braun Strowman defeated The Miz. Strowman won the fall and the match with a running powerslam. After the match, Strowman powerslammed the Miztourage, then chased down Miz and powerslammed him two more times.