WWE Raw Results 1/13/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 13, 2020. The episode featured Raw’s first-ever “Fist Fight” match, an appearance from Brock Lesnar, a contract signing for the Raw Women’s Championship match at Royal Rumble, and more. Make sure to be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:



1. Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and AJ Styles. This started as a promo, with Orton being interrupted by Styles, and then both men getting interrupted by McIntyre. Orton hit Styles with an RKO. McIntyre immediately hit Orton with a Claymore Kick, then pinned Styles to win the match.

2. Ricochet defeated Mojo Rawley with the Recoil, followed by a 630 senton.

3. Charlotte Flair defeated Sarah Logan by submission with the Figure-Eight. After the match, Flair tossed Logan over the top rope to make a statement about the women’s Royal Rumble match.

– Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made an appearance, with Heyman cutting another promo about how Lesnar is choosing to enter the Royal Rumble match at number one. They were interrupted by R-Truth, who declared for the Rumble and said he’d throw out Heyman. When Heyman explained that it was Lesnar who was going to be in the match, Truth apologized and undeclared. Lesnar clotheslined and F-5’d him, and asked him, “what’s up.” You can watch highlights from that segment here.

– As Truth was being taken away, Mojo Rawley kicked him in the face and pinned him to win the 24/7 Championship.

4. Bobby Lashley defeated Rusev. Liv Morgan came to ringside during the match to confront Lana. Lana threw a cup of water in her face and tossed her into the barricade. Lashley then hit a spear on Rusev to win the match. After the match, Lana challenged Rusev and Morgan to a mixed tag team match, which they would later accept.

5. The Viking Raiders squashed the Singh Brothers. This was an open challenge.

– Becky Lynch and Asuka had a contract signing for the Raw Women’s Championship match at Royal Rumble. After the contract was signed, Asuka spit green mist in Lynch’s eyes. With mist still in her eyes, Lynch cut a promo about how if she’s going down at the Royal Rumble, she’s taking Asuka with her.



– Next week’s show will feature a ladder match between Andrade and Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. In a backstage interview, Zelina Vega said Mysterio was an embarrassment as a father and as a Latino.