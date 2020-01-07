WWE Raw Results 1/6/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 6, 2020. The first show of 2020 featured a six-man tag team main event, an appearance from Brock Lesnar, another Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding, and more. Make sure to be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column. WWE Raw Results: – Raw opened with Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman announcing that Lesnar will enter this year’s Royal Rumble match at number one. You can watch highlights from that here.

1. United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) defeated Rey Mysterio. Andrade tossed Mysterio into Zelina Vega, knocking her down. In the confusion, Andrade caught Mysterio getting back into the ring and hit a Hammerlock DDT to retain the championship. After the match, Andrade stole Mysterio’s mask. Oh no. #RAW #USTitle pic.twitter.com/UijK4pVfnS — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020 – In a backstage interview, Samoa Joe challenged Seth Rollins and The AOP to a six-man tag team match against himself, Kevin Owens, and a mystery partner. After a commercial break, the Rollins accepted on behalf of his team, saying they live for challenges. 2. Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders (c) defeated The Street Profits and The O.C. The Raiders retained the Tag Team Championship by pinning Karl Anderson after a powerbomb from Erik and a top rope splash from Ivar. – Becky Lynch cut a promo about her upcoming match with Asuka. Asuka interrupted, so Lynch punched her. – Mojo Rawley took a peek at Erick Rowan’s mystery pet, and was shocked about whatever he saw. – Rey Mysterio attacked Andrade during a backstage interview to retrieve his mask. 3. Erick Rowan defeated KJ Orso. After the match, Rowan forced the jobber to look at his mystery pet, and the pet either spit blood all over him, or tried to eat his face. What WAS that?@ERICKROWAN's opponent just met his… friend? #RAW pic.twitter.com/6ZtAUwk325 — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020