WWE Raw Results 1/6/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 6, 2020. The first show of 2020 featured a six-man tag team main event, an appearance from Brock Lesnar, another Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding, and more. Make sure to be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– Raw opened with Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman announcing that Lesnar will enter this year’s Royal Rumble match at number one. You can watch highlights from that here.
1. United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) defeated Rey Mysterio. Andrade tossed Mysterio into Zelina Vega, knocking her down. In the confusion, Andrade caught Mysterio getting back into the ring and hit a Hammerlock DDT to retain the championship. After the match, Andrade stole Mysterio’s mask.
Oh no. #RAW #USTitle pic.twitter.com/UijK4pVfnS
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
– In a backstage interview, Samoa Joe challenged Seth Rollins and The AOP to a six-man tag team match against himself, Kevin Owens, and a mystery partner. After a commercial break, the Rollins accepted on behalf of his team, saying they live for challenges.
2. Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders (c) defeated The Street Profits and The O.C. The Raiders retained the Tag Team Championship by pinning Karl Anderson after a powerbomb from Erik and a top rope splash from Ivar.
– Becky Lynch cut a promo about her upcoming match with Asuka. Asuka interrupted, so Lynch punched her.
– Mojo Rawley took a peek at Erick Rowan’s mystery pet, and was shocked about whatever he saw.
– Rey Mysterio attacked Andrade during a backstage interview to retrieve his mask.
3. Erick Rowan defeated KJ Orso. After the match, Rowan forced the jobber to look at his mystery pet, and the pet either spit blood all over him, or tried to eat his face.
What WAS that?@ERICKROWAN's opponent just met his… friend? #RAW pic.twitter.com/6ZtAUwk325
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
4. AJ Styles defeated Akira Tozawa. Styles squashed Tozawa and defeated him with Randy Orton’s signature moves, including the RKO. After the match, Styles did Orton’s pose on the second rope. Styles and Orton go one-on-one on next week’s Raw.
– Before Raw went to commercial, a “fan” ran into the ring and was restrained by security. As it turns out, it was the actor playing the marriage officiant for Lana and Lashey’s wedding. You can read more about that and see a clip of the incident here.
– Bobby Lashley and Lana got married in the ring in a much shorter and simpler ceremony. They said mean things about the fans until Rusev interrupted on the TitanTron in vacation clothes with a fake vacation background, and presented a “wedding album” of embarrassing photos to them. Rusev and Lashley are set to have a *confrontation* on next week’s Raw.
– Liv Morgan interrupted an R-Truth interview to say she’ll be in Rusev’s corner next week.
– Charlotte vs. Sarah Logan never happened. Logan attacked Flair before the bell, and tried to destroy her entrance robe. Flair recovered, attacked Logan, and got her robe back.
5. Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose. McIntyre beat up Jose’s conga line, and pinned him after a Claymore Kick. After the match, McIntyre asked the fans if they wanted to see one more Claymore Kick, and is getting over a “3, 2, 1,” catchphrase before hitting it. Afterward, McIntyre announced that he’ll enter the men’s Royal Rumble match.
6. Aleister Black defeated Shelton Benjamin in a short match with Black Mass . After the match, Buddy Murphy attacked Black, incapacitating him with a chair-assisted knee strike.
"I CAN BEAT YOU, ALEISTER!" – @WWE_Murphy #RAW pic.twitter.com/Kal5wtfFTT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 7, 2020
7. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and The Big Show defeated Seth Rollins and AOP. Big Show was the mystery partner. Rollins cost his team the match by attacking Show with a steel chair, and got knocked out with a KO Punch after the match. Next week, these teams will compete in the “first ever Fist Fight in WWE history,” whatever that means.