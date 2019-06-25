WWE Raw Results 6/24/19

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 24, 2019. The show featured a tug of war contest, an 8-man tag team elimination match, lots of 24/7 Championship shenanigans, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who were interrupted by Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. The duos briefly brawled, then agreed to a mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules. If Corbin and Evans win, they win both the Universal and Raw Women’s Championships. If Rollins and Lynch win, Corbin and Evans can never challenge them again.