WWE Raw Taping Results And Spoilers From London, England 5/13/19

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw taping results and spoilers from London, England, for May 13, 2019. The show featured a double contract signing, a women’s division fatal four-way match, and more. Make sure you’re here tonight for the Raw open discussion thread as the show airs in the United States, and here again tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Roman Reigns as a guest on Miz TV. They were interrupted by Shane McMahon and Elias, then attacked by Elias and Bobby Lashley. That set up a tag team match.