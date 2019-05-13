WWE Raw Taping Results And Spoilers From London, England 5/13/19

05.13.19 1 hour ago

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw taping results and spoilers from London, England, for May 13, 2019. The show featured a double contract signing, a women’s division fatal four-way match, and more. Make sure you’re here tonight for the Raw open discussion thread as the show airs in the United States, and here again tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Roman Reigns as a guest on Miz TV. They were interrupted by Shane McMahon and Elias, then attacked by Elias and Bobby Lashley. That set up a tag team match.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spoilers#WWE Raw Results#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSspoilersWWEWWE RAWWWE RAW RESULTS
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 8 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP