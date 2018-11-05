WWE Raw Results (And Taping Spoilers) 11/5/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 5, 2018. The show was taped in Manchester, England, so these results are actually coming in before the show airs in the United States. Don’t read them if you don’t want to know, obviously!

WWE Raw Results:

– Raw opened with Baron Corbin talking about Crown Jewel and Survivor Series. Corbin announced that he’d face Kurt Angle in the main event to see who would be the captain of Raw’s Survivor Series team, which already includes Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler. Also, Alexa Bliss will captain the women’s team but not wrestle because she’s still injured. Strowman chased after Corbin.

1. The Riott Squad vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya ended in a no contest when Ruby Riott stomped a pair of glasses belonging to Jim Neidhart. Bayley and Sasha consoled Natalya.

2. Apollo Crews defeated Jinder Mahal.

3. Handicap Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: AOP defeated Seth Rollins, sans Dean Ambrose. After the match, Ambrose showed up and attacked Rollins.

4. Elias defeated Dolph Ziggler. This started with Ziggler interrupting an Elias musical performance. Described as a “great match.”