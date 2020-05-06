WWE

WWE Raw’s Viewership Decreased Again For The Money In The Bank Go-Home Show

TwitterContributing Writer

Last week’s episode of Raw was watched by a historically low number of people, and this week’s was watched by even fewer. The May 4 edition of the WWE’s red brand, which featured a gauntlet match and AJ Styles returning from being buried alive, had the smallest live cable audience in the show’s over twenty-seven-year history.

The last episode of Raw before the 2020 Money In The Bank pay-per-view had a live cable audience of 1.81 million viewers for the first hour, 1.69 for the second, and 1.56 for the third. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.69 million viewers over its three hours of programming, down from an average of 1.82 million last week. While April 28 episode of Raw drew the show’s lowest ever viewership for a non-holiday episode at the time, and the May 4 audience was even smaller than that of any holiday episode.

Like last week, Raw was still one of Monday nights highest-rated shows on cable. News programs drew many more viewers than Raw, but only Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and 90 Day Fiancé beat its first and second hours in the ratings; the third hour was also out-ranked by part of the TBS Star Wars marathon. However, Raw’s ratings with 18-49-year-old viewers were down from last week. The April 28 episode drew an on 0.51 average rating over its three hours, while May 4 drew an 0.46.

Pro Wrestling
Jesus Christ, Superstars: Forgotten Jams (December 26, 1992)
by: FacebookTwitter
Matt Riddle Addressed Backstage Heat Rumors And Goldberg’s Universal Championship Reign
by: Twitter
NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada: Tag Teams Prove ‘Pro Wrestling Is A Level Above Anything Else’
by: Twitter
WWE Raw Results 5/4/20
by: FacebookTwitter
WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Street Profits Vs. Viking Raiders
by: FacebookTwitter
ACH (NXT’s Jordan Myles) Opened Up About The T-Shirt Incident And How He Responded On Social Media
by: Twitter
×