Last week’s episode of Raw was watched by a historically low number of people, and this week’s was watched by even fewer. The May 4 edition of the WWE’s red brand, which featured a gauntlet match and AJ Styles returning from being buried alive, had the smallest live cable audience in the show’s over twenty-seven-year history.
The last episode of Raw before the 2020 Money In The Bank pay-per-view had a live cable audience of 1.81 million viewers for the first hour, 1.69 for the second, and 1.56 for the third. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.69 million viewers over its three hours of programming, down from an average of 1.82 million last week. While April 28 episode of Raw drew the show’s lowest ever viewership for a non-holiday episode at the time, and the May 4 audience was even smaller than that of any holiday episode.
Like last week, Raw was still one of Monday nights highest-rated shows on cable. News programs drew many more viewers than Raw, but only Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and 90 Day Fiancé beat its first and second hours in the ratings; the third hour was also out-ranked by part of the TBS Star Wars marathon. However, Raw’s ratings with 18-49-year-old viewers were down from last week. The April 28 episode drew an on 0.51 average rating over its three hours, while May 4 drew an 0.46.