Last week’s episode of Raw was watched by a historically low number of people, and this week’s was watched by even fewer. The May 4 edition of the WWE’s red brand, which featured a gauntlet match and AJ Styles returning from being buried alive, had the smallest live cable audience in the show’s over twenty-seven-year history.

The last episode of Raw before the 2020 Money In The Bank pay-per-view had a live cable audience of 1.81 million viewers for the first hour, 1.69 for the second, and 1.56 for the third. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.69 million viewers over its three hours of programming, down from an average of 1.82 million last week. While April 28 episode of Raw drew the show’s lowest ever viewership for a non-holiday episode at the time, and the May 4 audience was even smaller than that of any holiday episode.