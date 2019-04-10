WWE Reportedly Fined The Referee Over The WrestleMania Main Event Finish

04.10.19 10 mins ago

WWE

There’s been a lot of controversy online about the finish of the Winner-Takes-All Match for the WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 35. It’s true that Ronda’s shoulders came off the mat while Becky was pinning her, and the ref kept counting anyway. With Corey Graves bringing that up on commentary, it’s understandable that people assumed it was part of the story. But now Raw and Smackdown have both happened without it being brought up again, and Ronda appears to be taking a break for who knows how long, as she deals with a broken hand and enjoys the time off she was reportedly already planning. So it seems a lot more like it was a legitimate mistake and the pin was meant to be valid, which is not to say they can’t bring it up again when Ronda returns and wants to restart her feud with Becky.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHRod ZapataRONDA ROUSEYWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP