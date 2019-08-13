WWE May Have Already Removed One Of The Best Parts Of Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Entrance

08.13.19 1 hour ago

WWE

If you’re like us, one of your favorite parts of Sunday’s SummerSlam event was watching the re-debut of Bray Wyatt in his evil Firefly Funhouse persona, The Fiend. His new entrance included a remixed entrance theme, the same spooky “firefly” lighting as before, and, perhaps most memorably, the old Bray Wyatt’s severed head as a lantern. In case you missed it, see above.

WWE uploaded the Fiend’s full entrance for about an hour on Monday but curiously took it down, replacing it with a shorter, edited version you can watch below. Why? To edit out the severed head lantern completely.

