WWE May Have Already Removed One Of The Best Parts Of Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Entrance

WWE

If you’re like us, one of your favorite parts of Sunday’s SummerSlam event was watching the re-debut of Bray Wyatt in his evil Firefly Funhouse persona, The Fiend. His new entrance included a remixed entrance theme, the same spooky “firefly” lighting as before, and, perhaps most memorably, the old Bray Wyatt’s severed head as a lantern. In case you missed it, see above.

WWE uploaded the Fiend’s full entrance for about an hour on Monday but curiously took it down, replacing it with a shorter, edited version you can watch below. Why? To edit out the severed head lantern completely.