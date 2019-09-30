Since UFC fighter Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling debut this summer, multiple wrestling companies have reportedly been working to recruit him. Velasquez met with New Japan Pro Wrestling officials in August and has expressed interest in working with All Elite Wrestling, which would also keep him available to make appearances for AAA, the lucha libre company he’s been wrestling for so far, due to a partnership between the organizations. However, industry giant WWE has been courting Velasquez as well and, according to MMAFighting, they have a specific match in mind for him, the pro wrestling version of a UFC 121 rematch against Brock Lesnar.