WWE Announced WrestleMania 36’s First Celebrity Guest Appearance

YouTube/Roadside Attractions

We don’t know much about WrestleMania 36 yet expect that it will be in Tampa, Florida, and Braun Strowman wants to main event it, but we know one person who will be in the audience as a special guest of WWE: actor Zack Gottsagen.

Gottsagen stars, alongside Shia LeBeouf and Dakota Johnson, in The Peanut Butter Falcon, a movie about a man with Down syndrome pursuing his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. The film is getting positive critical reception and includes appearances by Mick Foley and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. You can watch the trailer here.

Like his character, Gottsagen has Down syndrome, and the story of how he got into acting is pretty cool, even when told briefly in this People magazine article. He’s also a real-life WWE fan, as he talks about in the clip above from Good Morning America that ends with him being invited to WrestleMania, and says Foley and Roberts are his favorite wrestlers.