WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Royal Rumble 2019, the Biggest Party Of The Winter®, airs this Sunday, January 26, live on WWE Network. The popular event once again features two Royal Rumble matches, as well as marquee showdowns for the WWE, Universal, and Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships. We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news breakouts, and everything you need to know. Here’s the card as we know it.
WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Card:
1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Bálor
2. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks
4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch
5. Men’s Royal Rumble Match (so far featuring R-Truth (at #30), Titus O’Neil, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, and a possibly injured John Cena)
6. Women’s Royal Rumble Match (so far featuring Carmella (at #30), Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Bayley, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Ember Moon, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Alicia Fox, Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair)
7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon
8. (Kickoff) United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
9. (Kickoff) Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami
As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all nine matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re correct.
Here’s what we think will go down at Royal Rumble 2019.
I’d like to see Drew win the Royal Rumble. I’d be nice if Andrade won the Royal Rumble but I don’t think the WWE would have that this year, maybe next year.
Do you think, if Becky does lose to Asuka and doesn’t enter the Rumble, we’ll get a “THEY’RE EVEN BOOING REY F’N MYSTERIO” moment when #29 comes out and it’s not Lynch? The crowd just shitting on the match because WWE didn’t give them something WWE never said they were going to do?
-Buddy should be forever champ
-Shinsuke gets it back, and hopefully fixes things (DO NAKAMURA/ALI NOW)
-Here Comes the AWESOME
-…sigh…BLISS WINS LOL Final 4 are Alexa, Bayley, Charlotte, and Nattie. Bayley eliminates Nattie, then gets tossed by a “hiding outside the ring for 45 minutes because nobody pays attention when people don’t go over the top rope” Alexa.
-Rollins is the layup. Final four are him, Ali, Drew, and Ambrose
-Asuka loses slightly fewer limbs than Becky and retains
-Ronnie wins after Shayna shows up
-New DB, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD
-Bork, because…sigh…
**ROYAL RUMBLE 2019 CHALLENGE**
That’s right everyone, we’re back and still bad at predicting the mind of Vince McMahon as ever, but this year’s Rumble is for the fans! That means you!*
ROYAL RUMBLE MATCHES:
For both Men & Women’s match, pick the following:
– Winner (5 points)
– First two entrants (2 points each)
– First eliminated (2 points)
– Most eliminations (3 points)
– Final Four (2 points each)
– The number the winner will draw (1 point)
– 3 Surprise Entrants (NXT, 205, Legends, Returns from injury – 3 points each)
Note: Lars & EC3 are acceptable, but the other recent callups are not. Cena doesn’t count either.
REST OF THE CARD:
– Which match will open the MAIN show and close it? (2 points each)
– Number of title changes out of 7 (4 points)
– Amount of GERMAN suplexes to Finn Balor (2 points)
– Will The Miz turn on Shane? (2 points)
– Tables broken during the show. Can be ‘none’ (2 points)
– Total number of points at the Mania sign (3 points)
As usual, most points wins and will be dubbed the NEW Mr (or Ms) Royal Rumble! Best of luck to everyone and let’s all brawl to close the show because the Royal Rumble is THIS SUNDAY!!
*Royal Rumble may not actually be for the you, the fan
Your entry should look something like this:
Winners: Rollins & Charlotte
First in: Mysterio & Elias; Billie Kay & Nia Jax
First out: Jinder Mahal & Lana
Most Eliminations: McIntyre & Charlotte
Final 4: Mcintyre, Rollins, Orton & Almas; Charlotte, Lynch, Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss
Number the winners will draw: Mens – 24, Women – 28
3 Surprises: Bray Wyatt, Ricochet, & Luke Harper; Io Shirai, Michelle McCool & Toni Storm
Show Opener: Banks/Rousey
Show Closer: Men’s RR
Title Changes: 2
German Suplexes: 5
Miz Turn: No
Tables: 2
Mania Points: 4
Winners: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
First two- Mysterio & Andrade | Sonya Deville & Ember Moon
First out- Baron Corbin & Alicia Fox
Most Eliminations- Seth Rollins & Nia Jax
Final Four- Mysterio, Rollins, McIntyre, Orton | Becky, Charlotte, Bayley, Nia
Winners’ Numbers- 19 & 29
Three Surprises- Bomber Dave Mastiff, Matt Riddle, Pentagon Jr. | Io Shirai, Michelle McCool, Kaitlyn
Opener: The WWE Championship (lol)
Closer: Men’s RR
Title Changes: 0
Germans: 4
Miz Turn- no
Tables- none
Points- four
No shit, remember when Orton won the Rumble but we were all so happy Roman didn’t win that we just collectively let it slide? Wacky years, those were.
I really want Braun to cost Lesnar the title a la Goldberg and Lesnar with Finn playing the role of La-Lego Heat and then Brock shows up during the Rumble to eliminate Braun….but I’d also like a million dollars so………….
Pretty sure this post is the last straw that cements Becky not being in the Rumble
Wait. Nakamura didn’t win the rumble last year. They didn’t even have the royal rumble last year. That was DEFINITELY collective lucid dreaming and we all have a lot to discuss with our therapists.
If I booked the Women’s side, I would have Ronda cost Becky the match for the Smackdown belt, and Charlotte try to cost Ronda her match for the title but Ronda retains.
Becky enters the Rumble but is eliminated by Charlotte near the end. Ember wins the Rumble and points at Asuka, that leave a three way for the Raw title at Wrestlemania Ronda vs Charlotte vs Becky.
My friend guessed Ember Moon too. Really solid dark horse pick for sure.
Yes I am your reigning, defending, undisputed, undefeated WithSpandex WWE PPV Predictions champion. I went the entire year of 2018 undefeated in prediction picks. I started at last years Royal Rumble. My goal is get a longer streak than Undertakers Wrestlemania streak. My picks come with a 90% correct accuracy record. And they are:
Seth Rollins wins the Men’s RR
Becky Lynch wins the Women’s RR
AJ Styles
Brock Lesnar
Ronda Rousey
Asuka
Miz & Shane
Rusev
Buddy Murphy
Just for fun I’ll say Rollins eliminates Orton to win. Lynch eliminates Jax to win. Mustafa Ali will be #1. AJ wins the title back and defends against Orton at Mania.
Ronda costs Becky the title.
Becky and Charlotte cost Ronda the title.
Their non-title match headlines Wrestkemania, where Becky will pin Charlotte to keep Ronda strong, even though she’s leaving, because she’s a mark for herself and refuses to job.
Lesnar come out as The Demon and literally devours Finn.