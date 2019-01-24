WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Royal Rumble 2019, the Biggest Party Of The Winter®, airs this Sunday, January 26, live on WWE Network. The popular event once again features two Royal Rumble matches, as well as marquee showdowns for the WWE, Universal, and Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships. We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news breakouts, and everything you need to know. Here’s the card as we know it.

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Finn Bálor 2. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles 3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks 4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch 5. Men’s Royal Rumble Match (so far featuring R-Truth (at #30), Titus O’Neil, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, and a possibly injured John Cena) 6. Women’s Royal Rumble Match (so far featuring Carmella (at #30), Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Bayley, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Ember Moon, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Alicia Fox, Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair) 7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon 8. (Kickoff) United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 9. (Kickoff) Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all nine matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at Royal Rumble 2019.