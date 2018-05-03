WWE

The Greatest Royal Rumble was at once nothing and everything, a grandiose house show where nothing happened to effect WWE’s championship picture heading into Backlash. However, while WWE did their best to keep everything intact for their next, actual PPV event, the spectacle in Saudi Arabia was not short on controversy.

The first issue was women not being allowed on the show, which Triple H addressed as being a necessary part of WWE’s goal of effecting change in the region, citing how they recently put on the first women’s wrestling match in the United Arab Emirates. While it was at least a thought out answer, it didn’t satisfy everyone and the fact that an mid-PPV ad for Backlash featuring some of the women’s matches caused outrage from Saudi Arabia signaled there’s a long way to go before WWE has a chance of creating the change Triple H mentioned.

Then there was the lone major controversy from the show itself, where Ariya Daivari and his brother Daivari Classic showed up to confront the Saudi wrestlers chosen from that week’s tryouts with some good old fashioned WWE nationalism, waving an Iranian flag and generally heeling it up. That got Daivari death threats, which he felt the need to address on Twitter and apologize for what his in-ring character did as part of a “skit.”