For some reason WWE keeps calling Super ShowDown, their upcoming Saudi Arabia show, “as good, or better than, WrestleMania.” Leaving aside the grammatical problems with that phrase, it’s also a massive insult it is to the entire women’s roster, particularly the three women who headlined WrestleMania. And as WWE continues their unfortunate partnership with the murderous regime of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, some male superstars are also refusing to take part.
Another WWE Superstar Is Refusing To Go To Saudi Arabia
Elle Collins 05.22.19 11 mins ago
