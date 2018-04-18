WWE Network

WWE is absolutely pulling out all the stops and holding nothing back when they travel to Saudi Arabia next week for the Greatest Royal Rumble. The event will not only feature the first-ever 50-man Royal Rumble match, but also seven title matches, and a once and future casket match between Undertaker and Rusev. (We think.)

This event is the first in a very lucrative contract with WWE and investors in Saudi Arabia, and you can tell how much the company is dedicated to making sure this event is a memorable one. Heck, they might even crown a new Universal Champion there. Why the heck not?

But they’re making the most of every moment they’ll be in Saudi Arabia next week, and from every possible angle.