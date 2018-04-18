WWE Will Hold Tryouts While In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of The Greatest Royal Rumble

#WWE
04.18.18 2 hours ago

WWE Network

WWE is absolutely pulling out all the stops and holding nothing back when they travel to Saudi Arabia next week for the Greatest Royal Rumble. The event will not only feature the first-ever 50-man Royal Rumble match, but also seven title matches, and a once and future casket match between Undertaker and Rusev. (We think.)

This event is the first in a very lucrative contract with WWE and investors in Saudi Arabia, and you can tell how much the company is dedicated to making sure this event is a memorable one. Heck, they might even crown a new Universal Champion there. Why the heck not?

But they’re making the most of every moment they’ll be in Saudi Arabia next week, and from every possible angle.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSGREATEST ROYAL RUMBLEWWE

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 7 hours ago 2 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 8 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP