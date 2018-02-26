Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Shared Some Amazing ‘Black Panther’ Stunt Rehearsal Footage

#Black Panther #WWE
Sports Writer
02.26.18

YouTube/WWE

We haven’t seen former WWE Superstars JTG and Shad Gaspard team together as Cryme Tyme on WWE television since 2010. After a fairly successful two-plus year run, Gaspard was released on November 19, 2010. And while JTG held on with WWE for a few more years, Cryme Tyme is what both former Superstars will likely be remembered for when their wrestling careers are over.

For several years after his WWE release, Shad abandoned his wrestling career to pursue work as an actor, and as we learned in an Instagram post this week, he’s been more successful than you might have thought.

If you haven’t seen Marvel Studios’ latest hit, Black Panther, first of all, what are you doing? And second, consider this your official spoiler warning. None of what you’re about to see is particularly spoiler-y, but if you’re very sensitive about spoilers, you might want to tread lightly here. You’ve been warned.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#WWE
TAGSBlack PantherBlack Panther Moviecryme tymeJTGSHAD GASPARDWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP