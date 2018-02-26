YouTube/WWE

We haven’t seen former WWE Superstars JTG and Shad Gaspard team together as Cryme Tyme on WWE television since 2010. After a fairly successful two-plus year run, Gaspard was released on November 19, 2010. And while JTG held on with WWE for a few more years, Cryme Tyme is what both former Superstars will likely be remembered for when their wrestling careers are over.

For several years after his WWE release, Shad abandoned his wrestling career to pursue work as an actor, and as we learned in an Instagram post this week, he’s been more successful than you might have thought.

If you haven’t seen Marvel Studios’ latest hit, Black Panther, first of all, what are you doing? And second, consider this your official spoiler warning. None of what you’re about to see is particularly spoiler-y, but if you’re very sensitive about spoilers, you might want to tread lightly here. You’ve been warned.