Shawn Michaels Cut Off His Ponytail, And Nobody Knows How To Handle It

04.04.18 22 mins ago

After multiple decades in the spotlight and thousands of hours on the mat in some of the greatest pro wrestling matches ever, Shawn Michaels’ ponytail is no more. The decision to cut it loose didn’t come lightly considering the somber look on the WWE Hall of Famer’s face, but perhaps after being on TV in front of millions under fascinating rhinestone hats, the time was now.

It’s never easy saying goodbye.

And while this clipping of heartstrings and hair isn’t at Wrestlemania proper, another streak ends at least during Wrestlemania week. It’s a cold, hard reminder that everything eventually comes to an end, and even a ponytail that thinks it’s cute and knows it’s sexy is aware of when it’s time to stop driving the girls wild.

Now comes the stages of grief. Fans that understand that the Michaels ponytail in some cases is older than they are have been taking to Twitter deny, blow off steam, bargain that this isn’t really happening, fall into a depression, and finally accept that we’ll never see Michaels flip his hand underneath his mullet and let his locks flow free ever again.

