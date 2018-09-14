Batista Says He Wasn’t Invited To WWE Smackdown 1000

YouTube

Smackdown is approaching a landmark 1,000th episode in October, and the company is expected to make it an occasion to remember.

While the WWE page promoting the event has confirmed The Undertaker is slated to be in attendance, other big names will almost certainly follow suit in the coming weeks. One WWE legend who apparently won’t be in attendance is former World Heavyweight Champion Batista. In a tweet, Batista said that WWE didn’t extend him an invite to make an appearance, even though the show will take place in his hometown of Washington, D.C.