The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown 1000

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: We recapped the boring ol’ 999th episode with Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. an LED board, The Miz’s very difficult mission to make two stupid WWE babyfaces hate each other, and an appearance from the babyface Big Show (which becomes important later).

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live’s 1000th episode for October 16, 2018.