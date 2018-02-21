The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 2/20/18: Not So Fastlane

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: I consulted my doctor to see which anxiety medication was right for me.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for February 20, 2018.
A lot of people are upset about no Rusev, but few are pointing out that in the four weeks since Nakamura won the Rumble he appeared briefly at the top of the fallout show before the main event mafia arrived and made sure he’d be the fourth most important person in a tag match, and then went missing for the next three. Way to build up a guy who went overnight from Randy Orton’s occasional tag partner/RKO practice bag to secure #1 world title contender.
The problem with using Nakamura as the high point of the show is that he has to wait until after Fast Lane to get his story – his title match at WrestleMania – going. All of the other main eventers have been crammed into a match he can’t be in, so he has to sit and wait for that match to finish. Of course, you could put him into the title picture early, but then everyone would bitch that he’s A) risking a lot when he’s already got a guaranteed title shot and B) making the Royal Rumble victory mean less. So what should Nak be doing? He won the Royal Rumble – unfortunately there are two full months between that and WrestleMania. So chill – he’ll get there.
He doesn’t need to be in the main event right now but there’s two guys currently around the US title scene who he could get back at in a PPV match, one for having his wingmen cost him the world title twice, the other for RKOing him before Rumble. Beating either would make him look stronger instead of going “Nakamura-Styles, you want to see that in April, don’t you?”
This is the beauty about WWE being pretend sports and not real sports: they can book Nak against anyone they damn-well please. They don’t have to put all the main eventers into one slot. They could take all but one and give that guy to Nak. They get to decide and what they have decided is “Fuck Nak, he doesn’t exist.”
I’ll admit that I am an old and don’t get The New Day but goddammit if they haven’t become the new triflin’, cheating-ass Hacksaw Jim Duggan roll of crotch/fist tape AND dreadlock-tying to the rails or ropes shenanigans of Toru Yano equivalents in the WWE.
my user nane is jealous of ur user name
They’re still kinda heels, just popular ones that the fans like and they play to it.
I won’t hate it if last night was the start of New Day going back to heels. I know they sporadically cheat even as faces, but that felt maybe a little bit different last night? Then again it’s Smackdown so nothing actually matters and the writers have the memory of a goldfish, so probably not.
SDL Week 2 Bottom Ten Rankings:
*Number in parentheses is last weeks ranking
1. Shane McMahon – 40pts (2)
2. Dolph Ziggler – 28pts (1)
3. Baron Corbin – 14pts (8)
3. Jinder Mahal – 14pts (4)
5. Road Dogg – 13pts (8)
6. Natalya – 11pts (3)
7. Liv Morgan – 7pts (7)
7. Daniel Bryan – 7pts (N/A)
9. Randy Orton – 5pts (5)
10. Byron Saxton – 4pts (6)
Huge upset Ziggler getting knocked out the top spot, but since Shane McMahon is Commissioner Monkey Paw, I guess it’s fine
LOL at Natalya not being on TV since the Rumble (as far as I can remember) and still being the highest ranked woman on the list both weeks.
“…he’ll ‘do the right thing’ and lay down for KO.”
Is the championship match elimination style? Otherwise it can’t come down to just them.
TNA! TNA! TNA! TNA!
Could conceivably have a situation where Everyone besides those two is incapacitated and Zayn has the chance to lie down.
If they are literally the only two people in the ring because everyone else is incapacitated, you know, the only set up that actually allows for victory in multi-man matches, then yes it can indeed come down to the two of them.
It seems like a lifetime ago when Smackdown was the main roster ace in WWE’s deck.
Now it’s the Rules of Poker card
No Rusev no party .
Hey Brandon, can i have a job writing for the site. I know i havnt made very many comments or have done anything of significance in the writing world but if Baron Corbin can get a shot at the title……u see where im going with this
Since Brandon does not like reviewing SD right now, I think it would be appropriate to randomnly give one of the commenters the duty of writing the B&W for SD.
Not it!
It! It! I’ll gladly take it!!!
The complete botching of the Sami Zayn/ Kevin Owens reunited best friends storyline is the biggest bummer I can remember from WWE storytelling in a long time. Man, I was so hyped for that when Sami saved KO at Hell in a Cell and it’s just been a whole load of nothing for months now. Such a waste.
The curse of the “The McMahons and their petty relations are ultimately the most important story here,” belief of, well… The McMahons.
Having regular superstars who need a boost fighting jobbers is a good idea. Maybe the SDL writers can get into a short story or screenplay contest with a bunch of third graders to give them some confidence.
Who gets the confidence boost there, the Smackdown writers to the third graders?
Idle thought – if we assume Bryan isn’t being cleared, what’s the Mania payoff for Owens/Zayn/authority? It’s not like Shane isn’t going to get himself a Mania match.
Trick question. There is no payoff. There is no payoff to anything on Smackdown. It’s an endless cycle of treading water for the sake of treading water.
Shane in bludgeon bros corner vs Bryan in Sami/Owens corner for control of smackdown. Kidding but kind of not kidding.
Why would Sami and KO wait until they were the last two? I was under the assumption – from AJ’s promo – that the first pin wins the match. They would be smart to immediately go for the quick pin and win the match.
And I liked Corey’s comment of “SmackDownLiv”.
Because that’s a good way to get beat down by the other three guys in the match.
Road to CommentMania:
Birdman has 10 top 10 comments and is practically guarentee entry into the triple threat title match, but….
Troi and Ashblue moved up to 5 each….could be a fatal fourway between them, Birdman and Harry for the title
Myself, Pdragon and Baron all have 4 points
There are 7 commenters with 3 pts. (Spitty, blade222, shockabra, addmayme, jagikyungmoon, endy_mion, amaterasus son)
5 commenters have 2 points (redshirt, mark siletti, sinclair, clay Quartermain, feltluke)
And 14 people with 1 point qualifying for the Valentin Watch Battle Royal
CommentMania matches will be decided by commenters with the same number of comments appearing in the top 10 comments from royal rumble to the Smackdown before wrestlemania.
The top 2 commenters (unless therequired is a tie) will face Harry Longabaugh in a no time limit match from 1030pm til the end of WM, with the winner being decided by whose comment gets the most +1s, only one comment counts, post as many as you want but we are looking for quality not quantity.
Pairings for all matches will be decided by appearances in the top 10 comments.
Anyone who makes the top 10 only once will compete in the “Daniel Valentin Puerto Rico Watch Battle Royal”
Each match will be assigned a time period during Wrestlemania and only +1s added within a half hour of the end of that time period will count towards the tally
You are doing the Lord’s work, @Mr. Bliss! And that is all the people need to know!
You basically just have to show up on Tuesday nights and make a decent joke to get top 10 because SDL is so bad
@The Real Birdman And our champion is already undercutting and devaluing the title…typical, this is why we need to push a fresh, new star for the title. *points at the commentmania sign* though I’ve only known about this thing’s existence for 5 minutes, I feel like it’s been my lifelong goal to win this crown. I’m coming.
Man this is getting pretty serious.
Hey guys. Remember Mojo Rawley?
Was that Jim Morrison’s alter ego?
Was that the guy with The Power of Love theme song?
Is that an Austin Powers catchphrase?
Oh no no. My bad. I was thinking of evil monkey in the Powerpuff girls
It continues to boggle my mind that Liv Morgan, who is SUPER (I can’t possibly capitalize or bold face “super” enough) not ready to be on the main roster, is on Smackdown and part of a somewhat prominent “angle”… if you can call what they’re doing with Roittttttttttttt Squad, or anything on the show right now, for that matter, an angle. Meanwhile, the Iconic Duo, who are the greatest female team since Lay Cool, have yet to be called up. It just… … wha… … *sigh*
The rumor going around (and seems to be true judging by Peyton Royce’s IG) is that they had boob jobs done and they’re healing up right now.
Ya know man, I’m all for healthy criticism, but if SmackDown is driving you into this manic depressive state every week and you’d like to do something else with your time, give it to someone else for a few weeks and take a break from it. It’s not getting better, you’ll only get more bitter. Something’s gotta give, and it won’t be the show. (Hell, I’d love to write this column if only for a week.)
But to me, everything is better as long as Jinder Mahal isn’t champion.
Good news!? SmackDown is at Staples next week and WWE always tries to Put on a good show in LA. Maybe I’ll even show up to scream at the awful booking.
Its incredible on a show with AJ styles, nakamura, roode, owens etc theyre insistent that shane mcmahon is the most important character that the world revolves around
caveat before commenting: I don’t actually watch these shows and I’ve never seen 3MB. I read the B&W columns and watch some of the videos.
But, I gotta say, Jinder just seems super likeable to me. Like even at his lowest heeling, I’ve always kind of been like, “y’know, I hope that dude finds his groove.” Anybody else ever think that or does everyone just hate him?
The Three Man Band of Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal. That takes me back.
Jinder isn’t actually hated around here. He did some good character work with his title run, got a good look, he has charisma, and his entrance and theme are baller as hell. The main problem is his wrestling is….competent at best, but not the magnificence you’d expect from the guy champion of a division with AJ Style, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, or even Dolph Ziggler -or even ability to rise to the level of competition those guys provide like John Cena, The Miz, and Roman Reigns. As far as wrestling skill he should PEAK in the lower midcard. Worse his entire winning strategy was based around outside interference. The cheating heel is a ‘thing’, but Ric Flair was always capable of winning his matches fair and square, he cheated for convenience and added dickishness. Woo. Jinder from any objective viewpoint was simply too weak to have ever come within sneezing distance of the World Heavyweight Championship.
That said he seems like a swell guy, and he worked his ass off bulking up and all. But me personally, I never bought him for a second as top dog.
Good response, thanks. I’d like to see what he can do as a face.
Brandon has been using the [checks notes] thing in literally every article for several [checks notes] months
It’s a running joke.
I was at smackdown this week and I’ll tell you that Rusev and Aiden tagged against the Usos in a great match pre show. The crowd although small was hyped going into the open of the show because of it. So he was used this week just not on camera. And Nak was in the dark match teaming with Bobby against sammy and owens. Those two matches were the best of the night, and made going to it live worth it for me. So its not that they are not being used, just not on TV. Side note Bobby was in the ring three times that night and the 2 non smackdown times were the most I have ever enjoyed watching him, by far.
An interesting solution to the “local competition” thing happened when Smackdown Live first started and they had the Tag competition with surprise competitors The Headbangers.
No one expected the Headbangers to win, and they haven’t been mentioned since, but they had a spot in title contendership and jobbed to, I forget who, but it was an interesting use of them.
Nice to see Daniel “Counting Down to September” Bryan growing his gimmick back out in a big way. It’s probably been going on for a while, but Smackdown’s been unwatchable for longer, I guess