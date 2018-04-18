The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 4/17/18: Cass Effect

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Heel Shinsuke Nakamura became the King of Dong Style, Paige introduced us to an exclusive clip from her new movie Being The Smackdown General Manager, and the Iconic Duo ditched the “duo” for an extra “I” and helped Carmella become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Remember to follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook if you haven’t already. You can also follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt for pretty much just wrestling stuff. And remember to check out the new-ish With Spandex podcast, McMahonsplaining.

Hit those share buttons! Please spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter, and whatever other social media outlets you use. Be sure to leave a comment in the comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot. As a quick programming note I am not Emily, but her run on the column’s got me needing to up my quality, so +1 to her for that.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown Live for April 17, 2018.