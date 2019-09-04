The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 9/3/19: The Boss ‘n’ Thug Connection

Pro Wrestling Editor
09.04.19

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Ali defeated Buddy Murphy in the King of the Ring Tournament, Chad Gable topped Shelton Benjamin in the same, and Daniel Bryan revealed he hates liars after kidnapping a fake Erick Rowan who will, apparently, never be mentioned again.

Things to do: Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for September 3, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.03.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.27.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP