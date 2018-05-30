The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 5/29/18: Back That Cass Up

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We learned about Lana Day, Kofi Kingston used Cesaro’s entire body as a springboard, and WWE promised us a Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan one-on-one match we probably shouldn’t have gotten our hopes up over.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for May 29, 2018.
The entirety of New Day is gonna enter the match right? It’s a Ladder Match, its no DQ, that should 100% be what happens. Maybe they pick a designated member, but the other two should be interfering from the start.
Go for Maximum Freebird, all three go in and then they say whichever one gets Money in the Bank was the one they selected.
The best part of that BarMizFah/New Day match (which says a LOT) is the finish. E sets up Miz for the big ending, and Miz starts spinning as if he’s about to counter it, and then once he gets on E’s shoulder, he just STOPS. There’s no momentum where E has to readjust because Miz went too far, no stutter steps to regain his balance, nothing. He just stops. I will keep advocating for 20-30 of Big E/Cesaro just doing ridiculous strong people things.
I love Charlie, but dear lord, whenever you put her next to Becky Lynch, she gets blown away as a babyface. It exacerbates Charlie’s biggest weakness: she sounds like one of those fembots from Austin Powers; completely the opposite of Becky, who comes off genuine and charming. I’m still hanging on to hope that one day Charlie remembers she’s a heel, blasts Becky with a chair, then we get a solid few months of Becky chasing her until Mania where she wins and becomes the biggest thing.
…she’s taking the pin when that match next week turns to a tag vs. the IIconics. That’s not a question, that’s a spoiler.
My god, Cass is just weak. That “spinebuster” was just…UGH. I know the prevailing opinion about Cass is that WWE likes him because he has “the look” but what look? Dude looks like a 6’11 straw.
Yeah I also want E and Cesaro and maybe Rusev to just do unconventional lifting things like how they do in those “World’s Strongest Man” competitions on ESPN2. Watching a dude clean and jerk a bar stacked with weights is one thing, watching Big E’s barrel chest drag a fleet of tractors while Cesaro juggles bowling balls and Rusev rips tree stumps out of the ground is a completely different scenario.
He’s not even really that muscular or anything. He’s just tall. And while I get that you can’t teach that, Cass has been in WWE for like five years now, so apparently you can’t teach him anything else either. But this is a company that let Khali be a world champion just because he was tall, so it’s probably a while before they completely give up on Cass.
Right, but, to me at least, for all of Great Khali’s faults (and there were a lot) I at least felt a somehwat threatening vibe from him. There was a part of me that could buy him ending people.
Cass doesn’t even have THAT.
Yes, the way Big E just snatched Miz out of his run and then LOCKED him into the Big Ending. He just caught spun around and then BAM in perfect position facing the hard cam. Mind you that’s immediately after that incredible Kofi dive to the outside clip, which was the climax of Xavier Woods with one of the great hot tags of the year. New Day is on a Roll.
Khali has some actual giantism, so what happens is he has these massive hands that look like they have too much bone, and a chin that looks overgrown, so it looks like and probably is that if he hits you it’s like getting smacked by Doomsday, and if you hit him it won’t do shit. Even aging and injury making him a slow lumbering giant just makes it looks like it adds to the weight of his blows. And since he’s so big and looks strong, him squeezing your head looks legit terrifying especially when his hands are so big your head looks small.
That’s fair enough on Khali. I can’t say I ever bought him as a threat because he was just so bad and I felt like anyone should be able to outwrestle him, but they tried to make him look powerful and dominant. Cass really has this problem where he doesn’t feel like he should dominate anyone or beat anyone. His wrestling itself isn’t good and he doesn’t seem like a heavy hitter. His promo’s really add to the non threatening vibe. I’m not the first to note that his insults and mocking voices make him sound like an overgrown third grader.
It’s satisfying to see him get his ass kicked, but not enough to stop feeling like my favorite guys – Bryan, Joe, anyone who interacts with him, really – could be doing better than being saddled with him.
Even by Smackdown women’s division standards Lana having a match built around her to a squash where she gets cheered and then turning heel a week later is quite some booking.
(Has it been mentioned that WWE’s official account tweeted that Carmella-Asuka was going to happen on the show and then deleted it?)
As a Brooklyn News fan, I am offended…shit, I can’t even feign my outrage. Well done, muchsarcasm.
I think when calculating WWE VORP, I prefer the Baseball Reference version of WAR, which means that Big Cass is somewhere between 2018 Jose Reyes and 1990 Keith Hernandez.
I’m going to spend way too much time this afternoon trying to figure out who the baseline should be if we’re going to start calculating wrestling VORP. Maybe Brady Boone?
In WWE we might want to go with Dolph Ziggler. A man who has excellent skills both mic, mat, and ring but depending on the booking can either be great, fine, or groan inducing.
I haven’t felt like Dolph’s been all that great in years, though. There’s a point where he was the best seller, great at wrestling and could cut a good promo, but it all just felt like it devolved. He can still be good on the mic, that’s pretty much down to creative, but it’s been a long time since I felt like he was one of the best wrestlers on the mid card who honestly deserved better.
Four to five years ago, though? Yeah. Dude was legit irreplaceable and made the shows better.
As With Spandex’s resident (only?) Jew I will steal something from Alan Sepinwall: if this had been the only joke dayenu
This cannot be said enough times: Becky Lynch is head and shoulders above any other woman wrestler in WWE. She is great in every aspect of the business. Asuka is great in the ring and has a great presence, charisma and body language but she still has ways to go on the mic (and she’ll get there). Becky looks great, sound great and wrestles great.
I’m loving Nakamura right now. The guy looks like he is enjoying himself and it shows. He is playing his role perfectly and the crowd was eating it all up. It was great. He even let Tye have some offence in this and make him seem more legit than he’s been looking since he got Smackdown.
I think it should be said that Cass has gotten WAY better on the mic since his injury. I get that he isn’t amazing yet but he is way more comfortable and believable on the mic. The opposite can be said about his ring work though
Yeah man, Becky is 100% all in and seems so genuine when she’s giving promos and also wrestling. It takes you out of the whole “this is a work” feeling that I get when Natalya etc. is wrestling. I think it helps that Becky had a degree in acting and has been a stuntwoman on some stuff, but as I said earlier she makes you feel as if she isn’t acting at all and this is her real self doing real fights/emotions.
“Seven foot brick of drywall” is definitely the best monniker for Cass. Well done Brandon.
I genuinely liked that dance off, but am sad Rusev and the Usos didn’t do a sequel.
Kofi is doing some squeeee-inducing moves as of late, if he weren’t a babyface I’d love him to win the briefcase. Then again, New Day free-birding that would be cool.
It sucks when the only heels you can really hate are the ones who are total garbage and you just want them off your television. Well, except the Iconics. I’ve kind of struggled with why everyone else loves them and I don’t, trying to find what it is everyone saw. I just found them annoying. But then it kind of dawned on me that such was the point and I was actually having the right reaction to a heel for once, for the right reasons, despite them being objectively good at their jobs. It’s almost revelatory.
Anyway, so, Cass. Woof. This guys promo’s still aren’t great and putting him in the main event is like, I don’t know, putting ranch in a delicious chicken stir fry. You’ve already got an amazing recipe, what the fuck are you doing adding shit to it? Especially such strong flavors (flavors of Big Ass). Stop that!
My sister does that sometimes. Drives me nuts.
Anyway, man, dude really should go back to NXT to see if they can make something out of him. NXT works magic on a lot of guys. He was brought up as a package deal with Enzo, where their tag team was absolutely a main event worthy act, then they split and the guy who couldn’t talk or wrestle alone before still couldn’t talk or wrestle. Enzo’s gone – and hopefully never coming back, dude basically thanked his fans for stalking the accuser, he is total scum – so this guy needs work to be an actual singles wrestler.
That or stop trying to make fetch happen, but WWE’s not doing that unless it’s clear he’s never going anywhere.
I really appreciate how the Mens MitB ladder match is constructed this year. Almost everyone has motivations or a story heading into it and a possible story heading out of it. I love how I don’t know who is winning it either. You put up a graphic of all eight men and at least seven have clear paths after a win. The eighth man is Bobby Roode. They should animate him in the graphic so he’s waving, as if to say, “Hello, I am also here!”
It’s good they’re immediately transitioning Almas into a program, even a low key, small scale one with Sin Cara. Sometimes they wait too long to start a program with new guys when we’d like to see what they can really do. I like the jobber squashes and feel like they should be used more, like with already established figures even, but you need to mix in some actual beef somewhere to get these guys over.
Heel Nak continues to be the best, but I’m not excited for the LMS match for the reasons Brandon stated. If it’s a straight up, brutal match where they don’t pause after every move for a ten count, it could be amazing, but WWE history shows they don’t often do them that way. Also, I’d like Nak to win, but know it isn’t happening, which is dampening it, too. I’m kind of over AJ’s run.
I think Big Cass would seriously benefit from going to NJPW. He’s tall, admittedly. But NOTHING about him seems like it would hurt. It’s almost impressive how despite his height he manages to not be imposing or awe-inspiring.