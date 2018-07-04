The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 7/3/18: Hardy In The USA

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Team Hell No got back together for the first time since 2013. Then on Raw, Dr. Shelby showed up. If The Shield shows up to Extreme Rules wearing swat gear and dog masks, we’ve officially gone back in time. Hey, maybe CM Punk’s there!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 7, 2018.
I was there. Floor 1 row 3 back.
The top popular stars on smackdown
1. Team Hell No
2. Jeff Hardy
3. AJ Styles
4. Carmella (Yea, you’d be surprised just how many little girls love carmella over here. Their was one little girl who actually had the back of her head shaved with the words, “Mella is Money”)
Biggest Pop of the night (Outside the opening segment of Team Hell No coming out and WWE 205 Live Main Event)- Asuka’s slap on Ellsworth. Holy shit we were surprised their wasn’t a giant “Andre handprint” across his face. The sound was nasty.
Hardy vs. Miz was the best match of the night that the crowd got really into.
Tag team main event the crowd was starting to get tired out but enjoyed both Kane and Daniel.
But the best match we got last night was WWE 205 Live. Ali vs. Murphy NO DQ match was SICK! It woke most of the crowd up who were ready to go home.
Ali vs. Dunne would be a tremendous match.
Shout out to the woman that cosplayed Nikki Bella. She was 90% spot on. The missing 10% was the chest area. But not by much)
Also. Right after WWE 205 Live we had a nice little scuffle again between New Day and Sanity where Xavier got his revenge and put Young through the table with a nice long top rope elbow drop.
“Their was one little girl who actually had the back of her head shaved with the words, “Mella is Money”
That’s just bad parenting and grammar.
lol, yes
Sign of the night was, “Shut Up, Saxton”
Graves saw the sign as he came out and had to bring a cameraman over and cut a “promo” on it. Was too far away to hear what he was saying.