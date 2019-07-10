The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 7/9/19: The One Who Knocks

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: WWE followed up a good episode of Raw with a terrible episode of Smackdown. This week Raw was terrible, so they follow it up with a much better Smackdown. I don’t know what they’re doing.

Things to do: Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

Anyway, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 9, 2019.