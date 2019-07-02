The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/1/19: Do You Want To Kill A Strowman?

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley got into a fight about tug of war that surely won’t escalate to electricity murders. Also The Undertaker returned, Frank Thomas got impressed the ladies with Nugenix®, and Raw continued its weird avoidance of commercials with increasingly contrived match stoppages and restarting.

Things to do: Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. It looks like things might be getting exciting again!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 1, 2019.