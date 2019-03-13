The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/12/19: Rent’s Due

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Kofi Kingston and Mustafa Ali ended up being involved and/or not involved in a sudden triple threat match for the WWE Championship that didn’t make a lot of sense and made that whole “contract signing” bit ridiculous. Also, Asuka retained the Women’s Championship when Mandy Rose slipped on a banana peel.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it, and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for March 12, 2019.