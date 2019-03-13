The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/12/19: Rent’s Due

03.13.19 1 hour ago

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Kofi Kingston and Mustafa Ali ended up being involved and/or not involved in a sudden triple threat match for the WWE Championship that didn’t make a lot of sense and made that whole “contract signing” bit ridiculous. Also, Asuka retained the Women’s Championship when Mandy Rose slipped on a banana peel.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it, and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for March 12, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP