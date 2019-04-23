WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 4/23/19

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Roman Reigns is out to make SmackDown LIVE his yard. But, after delivering a Superman Punch to WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, will he be fired before he can introduce the blue brand to the full force of his bark? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Will Roman Reigns be fired for punching Vince McMahon in the face? That definitely seems like a realistic outcome to expect from the professional wrestling show!

2. Smackdown picked up a lot of people in the Superstar Shake-Up, including some of the people they lost, because reasons. A bank error in Smackdown’s favor, collect $200.

3. Kofi Kingston takes on Shinsuke Nakamura in another match where we squint at Kevin Owens the entire time and expect him to turn evil.

4. Becky Lynch will come face-to-face with Charlotte Flair for the first-time since WrestleMania, hopefully just to talk about how bad Alicia Fox was on Monday.

5. Who will Lars Sullivan attack to a mild reaction? Stay tuned!

