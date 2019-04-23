WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 4/23/19

04.23.19 2 hours ago

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Roman Reigns is out to make SmackDown LIVE his yard. But, after delivering a Superman Punch to WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, will he be fired before he can introduce the blue brand to the full force of his bark? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Will Roman Reigns be fired for punching Vince McMahon in the face? That definitely seems like a realistic outcome to expect from the professional wrestling show!

2. Smackdown picked up a lot of people in the Superstar Shake-Up, including some of the people they lost, because reasons. A bank error in Smackdown’s favor, collect $200.

3. Kofi Kingston takes on Shinsuke Nakamura in another match where we squint at Kevin Owens the entire time and expect him to turn evil.

4. Becky Lynch will come face-to-face with Charlotte Flair for the first-time since WrestleMania, hopefully just to talk about how bad Alicia Fox was on Monday.

5. Who will Lars Sullivan attack to a mild reaction? Stay tuned!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!

