The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/22/19: Pee-wee’s Bray House

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: The Superstar Shake-Up completely changed the Raw roster, except for the parts they decided to undo off-screen and not mention because nobody’s around to hold them creatively accountable. Plus, War Raiders debuted as The Viking Experience, which was also immediately undone.

H/t to @brilliam for that subtitle.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 22, 2019.