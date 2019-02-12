Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
With WWE Elimination Chamber just five nights away, the stakes are extremely high for the competitors in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe will all take part in a Gauntlet Match to determine who enters the career-altering structure last. Who will earn this important advantage? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Really hoping I didn’t shoot myself in the foot with that, “open thread that works,” thing.
2. This week’s main event is a gauntlet match to see who enters the Elimination Chamber last. Interesting to see what they do with Mustafa Ali, who reportedly has a concussion and won’t be able to compete in the Chamber.
3. The Usos will be guests on “McMiz TV.” Bonus points if anyone brings up AEW.
4. If you read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw, you know that Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and the McMahon Family are now an extremely stressful thing to talk about. Enjoy more of that!
5. ” Will Andrade start to end the legend of Rey Mysterio?” Possibly, but maybe give him that open Chamber spot first.
An Enzo and a Neville reference on 205 tonight, Vince must not watch this show!
and a Hideo Itami reference, too. Vince definitely not watching this show.
Mr. Alexa Bliss
Murphy: I signed it…Now, I am going to go home and make sweet love to Alexa Bliss…and there’s nothing you can do about it.
@Mr. Bliss *Silently Points at Commentmania Sign*!
@Baron Von Raschke , am I a joke to you? You think just because I said I was going to watch the Celtics that I wouldn’t see this *points to CommentMania sign….remembers how tough it was to score commentmaina* We good, fam.
Buddy Murphy being under 205 is one of the biggest suspensions of disbelief WWE has going
Buddy’s arms look more than 205
A contract signing not in the ring? 205 is revolutionary!
It’s happened several times during Paige’s GM run and specifically that terrible Baszler-Sane signing segment backstage from August
This match leads to Nese & Dar becoming a tag team as they heal up in the same room of the local medical facility?
I was thinking the same thing
Only if they call themselves Tiny Muscles & come out to Don Ho
I’m not convinced there’s ever been a bad 205 main event
Definitely not under Drake Maverick
The match is answering the questions “How much to Dar & Nese have to kill themselves for me to start paying attention?”
Answer: A lot!
What a brutal match!
Noam Dar? Wrestling a smart match??? NOAM DAR???
He must be The New Noam Dar.
Where are we on Aiden English? I like him as far as insight, but I dunno if his voice is made for announcing
He’s trying way too hard to “own” the conversations, dude doesn’t let the conversations happen in any organic way, he just hits his talking points and barely acknowledges what the others say back to him.
I like him. I didn’t like him arguing with Maria last week, but mostly he’s the bomb. Not close to Nigel, but then who is?
Sound-wise, he’s a little too much “Dudley Do-right” for me. Content-wise… a little on the blabby side. HUGE improvement over Percy, tho.
I’ve liked him. It sounds like he’s talk-singing…which is different.
Can Tony Nese get new tights? His ass cheeks hanging out the bottom of his trunks like an Instagram model is awkward as hell
At least he’s not counting his nipples anymore.
What a smooth moonsault on to / over that chair.
Oh hey, 205 is back! And it’s… Noam Dar… and… Tony Nese….
I want Tony Nese to have a genius brother ala Brains Strowman so we can get the Premiere Mathlete.
+1 to any math joke
+1 (And I thought your NXT Tanahashi/Bugenhagen joke last week was the winner.)
I used to Fight With My Family in the Elimination Chamber… we had a very small bathroom.
Can’t stand these two.
Ha! Enzo is a wannabe wrestler according to Daivari.
The Walleye have a video coach?
Those faces in the audience… they seem mostly baffled by brilliance that is Gulak/Gallagher.
Gulak happy for Jack! Makes me happy!
I know it’s only been a couple weeks or so, but Aiden ain’t cutting it on commentary. Give me Nigel and Drew.
@Baron Von Raschke yeah I really hated that Maria/English bickering. A little would have gone a long way, but they pretty much did it the whole time.
At least he’s not bickering with Maria tonight.
Drew can outshine anybody. I like Aiden, but they just weirdly had him occupy the position of total stan for the babyfaces and coming off him being a heel it was just a bit of an abrupt tonal shift that didn’t work for me. Doesn’t feel natural for English either. I think he has the skills, just needs to be more of a dickish color commentary guy. Basically be Nigel’s understudy.
Referee Ross Geller showing a little agility getting out of the way for that Dorado move.
“Just imagine the vet bill.” Nigel
I’m glad I’m not the only one that loved that line.
Lindsey Dorito? Drew Gulak is a GOLDEN GOD!
I’ve missed it because I took some time off from 205 Live.
That’s been going on for quite some time. And I love it
If Gran Metalik & Kalisto don’t go over and do an air guitar taunt in front of Gulak, I will consider it a missed opportunity.
And the Lucha House Party has stolen Elias’ gimmick.
Lince has become my favorite LHP member.
Had a similar ending to the last lengthy SDL gauntlet match, Bryan went for a really long time, got screwed out of a victory by Rowan/Harper, Miz beat him only to lose in like a few minutes to Rusev who completed his face turn.
A Cool Down Promo to open 205 Live seems an odd choice.
Not after that Smackdown Gauntlet Match.
Hello, I am Elias…
Vic between the English
Well, I’m gonna mosey on over to the Celtics and then check out that “Miracle Workers” show that has Steve Buscemi as god and Radcliffe as an angel. But it was fun messing around with y’all tonight. Thanks for fixing the reply button Brandon!
Of course AJ didn’t see that RKO coming. Randy snuck up on him from the other side of the globe.
+1 I’m dying XD
+360
I’ll never be able to eat pancakes again without weeping.
One of my aliases was Keith Toronto.
Are you Canadian? I hear their tears are maple syrup
That was a pretty awesome story match for a random Smackdown. Ended right on a dime too I loved that.
It’s frankly ridiculous. Doesn’t even seem like the same company sometimes. Even the downer ending with Orton was satisfying.
@Amaterasu’s Son That’s two go-home shows in as many months in which Raw was a wet fart and Smackdown was on fucking fire and had me (and I’m betting all of you as well) fucking hyped for the PPV. The gap in quality there is just mindblowing.
NOOO. Mr V, that was the GO HOME Show. They did that on a freakin Go Home Show.
Just remember, at the end of that Gauntlet, the people were cheering for Kofi. Universal Adulation, for a battle well fought.
They were solemn, and quiet Dammit. Don’t you judge me.
when New Day came out to escort his battered body back up, I was all, “No @Amaterasu’s Son you’re the one who is crying, not me!”
Jesus… Randy is even getting the reduced work schedule for the length of his matches, not just number of appearances
Maybe I’m still riding the endorphin rush, but…this perfectly tees up Kofi for a title match at Mania. Right?
@Endy_Mion Or the Bills.
Or the Gian… Er, nevermind.
@Blade_222 every time Brady plays the Jets
Against Orton?
Yeah cause the RR is an all-Raw affair. I like it
Since when does a Bostonian go over in NY?
Shine on, you crazy diamond. That was a fucking wrestling clinic. Kofi’s stock rose like fucking seafoam.
+1000 Brilliant. Absolutely Brilliant.
Dar v. Neese
Dying. Dying. Dying. We all knew it was coming and I still loved it. And perfect timing for the 4th quarter of the celtics. Wooohooo.
That tight camera shot made it too obvious.
way too close, plus AJ just staring right at the ramp. I mean, given the time left we all knew what was happening, but still.
[Insert Michael Bluth I don’t know what I expected gif]
Sadness…
I suppose less Randy Orton time in the Elimination Chamber is a good thing.
always look on the bright, side of life!
You’d think that with this “RKO out of nowhere!” business, his opponents would put their heads on swivels when his music hits.
Or sit down.
Complete and utter bullshit.