WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

With WWE Elimination Chamber just five nights away, the stakes are extremely high for the competitors in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe will all take part in a Gauntlet Match to determine who enters the career-altering structure last. Who will earn this important advantage? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Really hoping I didn’t shoot myself in the foot with that, “open thread that works,” thing.

2. This week’s main event is a gauntlet match to see who enters the Elimination Chamber last. Interesting to see what they do with Mustafa Ali, who reportedly has a concussion and won’t be able to compete in the Chamber.

3. The Usos will be guests on “McMiz TV.” Bonus points if anyone brings up AEW.

4. If you read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw, you know that Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and the McMahon Family are now an extremely stressful thing to talk about. Enjoy more of that!

5. ” Will Andrade start to end the legend of Rey Mysterio?” Possibly, but maybe give him that open Chamber spot first.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!