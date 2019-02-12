WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread That Works, 2/12/19

Pro Wrestling Editor
02.12.19 727 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

With WWE Elimination Chamber just five nights away, the stakes are extremely high for the competitors in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe will all take part in a Gauntlet Match to determine who enters the career-altering structure last. Who will earn this important advantage? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Really hoping I didn’t shoot myself in the foot with that, “open thread that works,” thing.

2. This week’s main event is a gauntlet match to see who enters the Elimination Chamber last. Interesting to see what they do with Mustafa Ali, who reportedly has a concussion and won’t be able to compete in the Chamber.

3. The Usos will be guests on “McMiz TV.” Bonus points if anyone brings up AEW.

4. If you read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw, you know that Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and the McMahon Family are now an extremely stressful thing to talk about. Enjoy more of that!

5. ” Will Andrade start to end the legend of Rey Mysterio?” Possibly, but maybe give him that open Chamber spot first.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP