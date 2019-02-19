WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/19/19

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Despite facing seemingly insurmountable odds inside the unforgiving Elimination Chamber, WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan survived the brutal match, dashing Kofi Kingston’s dreams and retaining his eco-friendly title. As The Road to WrestleMania heats up, the “Planet’s Champion” must look ahead to WWE Fastlane. Tonight, Bryan will find out his opponent for the March 10 WWE Network spectacular. Who will it be? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw for extended thoughts on how to do a show like this as badly as possible.

2. “Daniel Bryan’s WWE Fastlane opponent to be revealed.” If it’s AJ Styles and not Kofi Kingston I’m going to flip every table in the country.

3. The Usos are the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Will this finally be the sure where Miz and Shane McMahon stop being polite and start getting real?

4. Becky Lynch is suspended. Will Becky Lynch show up?

5. If you weren’t around for Sunday’s or last night’s open threads with the new commenting system, make sure to use the dropdown menu under “discussion” and select “newest” for the live conversation.

