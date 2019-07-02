WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/2/19

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Samoa Joe got the WWE Championship Match he’s been looking for at Extreme Rules, and now he’s doing all he can to establish dominance over Kofi Kingston. Whether it’s putting Kingston to sleep with the Coquina Clutch or defeating the WWE Champion in Six-Man Tag Team action on Raw, The Samoan Submission Machine seems to have the upper hand as the title showdown draws near. Can he continue to one-up the champion? Find out tonight on Smackdown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)