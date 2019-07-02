Fox Reportedly Wants Donald Trump To Appear On WWE Smackdown

07.02.19 35 mins ago

WWE

As WWE Smackdown‘s move to Fox in October approaches, reports and rumors have emerged about how the show will change on its new channel and how it will stay the same. Fox reportedly has plans to make the arrival of Smackdown on their channel feel like a big deal, and, according to Sportskeeda, those include requesting an appearance from the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

