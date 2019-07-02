As WWE Smackdown‘s move to Fox in October approaches, reports and rumors have emerged about how the show will change on its new channel and how it will stay the same. Fox reportedly has plans to make the arrival of Smackdown on their channel feel like a big deal, and, according to Sportskeeda, those include requesting an appearance from the President of the United States, Donald Trump.
Fox Reportedly Wants Donald Trump To Appear On WWE Smackdown
Emily Pratt 07.02.19 35 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.02.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.02.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 07.01.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 06.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 06.25.19 1 week ago