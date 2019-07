Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

After defeating Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has his sights set on SummerSlam. But rather than wait for someone to challenge him to a showdown at The Biggest Event of The Summer, Kingston is taking matters into his own hands and has vowed to issue a SummerSlam challenge on SmackDown LIVE. Who will he choose to face? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)