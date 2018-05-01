WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 5/1/18

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

The WWE Championship Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event ended in shocking fashion when both competitors were counted out by the official while brawling around the ringside area. That didn’t stop The Phenomenal One from unleashing his rage on The Artist, pummeling him with a steel chair and a Phenomenal Forearm on the arena floor. Though they’re facing off again for the title this Sunday at WWE Backlash, Nakamura is demanding a public apology from the champion for his actions in Saudi Arabia. Will The Artist get his wish? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five point preview:

1. Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Greatest Royal Rumble and Best and Worst of Raw before continuing.

2. Like Raw, Smackdown gets the awkward role of being both a “fallout from the Greatest Royal Rumble” and a “go-home for Backlash” show simultaneously.

3. Shinsuke Nakamura wants a public apology from AJ Styles, presumably after Styles’ balls have severely calloused Nakamura’s forearm over the past month.

4. It’s Charlotte vs. Carmella again, this time in trios action. Charlotte has pinned the Smackdown Women’s Champion!

5. +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll put ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!

