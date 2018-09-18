WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 9/18/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown open discussion thread:

Just two days after WWE Champion AJ Styles scored a controversial victory over Samoa Joe at WWE Hell in a Cell, The Phenomenal One will battle Andrade “Cien” Almas in a non-title showdown, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas has pinned the WWE Champion!

2. To paraphrase one of the top 10 comments from today’s Best and Worst of Raw, Smackdown hasn’t even aired yet and it’s better than Raw.

3. “Will The Queen ruin The Irish Lass Kicker’s triumphant return?” Probably, and we’ll still be asked to cheer her for some reason!

4. There’s a mystery guest on Miz TV tonight. Smart money says it’s like, Maryse in a Brie Bella costume or a midget Daniel Bryan, but I’m going to pretend it’ll be Damien Sandow.

5. If you really want to impress me, have Randy Orton do that screwdriver thing to someone’s earlobe where it’s NOT already pierced and stretched out. Just screwing poor Zack Ryder’s ear until it pops off. Yes, everything we type about Randy Orton now sounds accidentally concerning for all the wrong reasons.

