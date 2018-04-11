WWE Smackdown Live Results 4/10/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 10, 2018. The Smackdown After WrestleMania featured all the fallout from Sunday’s biggest show of the year, some debuts, some returns, and the final teases before this year’s Superstar Shake-Up.
Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.
WWE Smackdown Live results:
– The show opened with Shane McMahon, who thanked the fans for helping make WrestleMania 34 a success, and praised the return of Daniel Bryan. He said he had accepted Bryan’s letter of resignation and then introduced the new Smackdown Live General Manager, Paige. Paige thanked the fans and said that she wanted to make this night special, so she announced Daniel Bryan’s first televised match in three years, which will be against AJ Styles.
1. The Usos defeated the New Day. This was to determine who would get the Smackdown Tag Team Championship rematch against the Bludgeon Brothers at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Jey Uso pinned Xavier Woods after a top rope splash. The Bludgeon Brothers showed up after the match to taunt the Usos.
2. Naomi defeated Natalya. Naomi pinned Natalya after a split-legged moonsault.
– Backstage, Renee Young asked Shinsuke Nakamura why he attacked AJ Styles after their WrestleMania match. Nakamura said he can’t answer her question because he doesn’t speak English.
Another Jinder and Randy feud. Mehh.
More Orton and Mahal?? Fuck right the fuck off WWE. Glad I cancelled my subscription yesterday.
I’ve basically only read Mahal and Orton’s feud (maybe a clip or two here and there on Youtube and the like) and even I’m tired of it. And I’m able to watch an entire Greg Valentine match.
Honestly, I hope Rusev walks out and does amazingly on the indies.
@Endy_Mion, @ryabusa
Would you rather Orton-Mahal face each other or have both of them face other people? This way we get one shitty match instead of two. I say let those two feud forever so we never have to see them wrestle anyone else.
I’d rather a fresh matchup with Orton. He can be good when he is motivated and is a full heel instead of WWE trying to get him over as a face or tweener. If this was just a feud, I’d be down with them being locked in together, but it is also for a title that could go to people who need it/can do more with it. For Randy, it was just so he could get a grand slam. Mahal seems to genuinely enjoy the title, but, I don’t really enjoy him in the ring.
Oh boy, I hope we get another Punjabi Ninth Circle of Fan Hell Match!