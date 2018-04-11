WWE Smackdown Live Results 4/10/18

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 10, 2018. The Smackdown After WrestleMania featured all the fallout from Sunday’s biggest show of the year, some debuts, some returns, and the final teases before this year’s Superstar Shake-Up.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

– The show opened with Shane McMahon, who thanked the fans for helping make WrestleMania 34 a success, and praised the return of Daniel Bryan. He said he had accepted Bryan’s letter of resignation and then introduced the new Smackdown Live General Manager, Paige. Paige thanked the fans and said that she wanted to make this night special, so she announced Daniel Bryan’s first televised match in three years, which will be against AJ Styles.

1. The Usos defeated the New Day. This was to determine who would get the Smackdown Tag Team Championship rematch against the Bludgeon Brothers at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Jey Uso pinned Xavier Woods after a top rope splash. The Bludgeon Brothers showed up after the match to taunt the Usos.

2. Naomi defeated Natalya. Naomi pinned Natalya after a split-legged moonsault.

– Backstage, Renee Young asked Shinsuke Nakamura why he attacked AJ Styles after their WrestleMania match. Nakamura said he can’t answer her question because he doesn’t speak English.