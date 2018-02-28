WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/27/18

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 27, 2018. The show featured an appearance by John Cena, which led to a special main event non-title match against AJ Styles for a chance to enter the Fastlane main event.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— John Cena opened the show saying he wants in on the WWE Championship Fatal 5-Way match at Fastlane. Shane McMahon entered and said it isn’t that easy. Daniel Bryan and said if Cena can win a main event non-title match against AJ Styles tonight, he’ll be added to the Fastlane title match.

1. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens sat in on commentary. Dolph Ziggler appeared and superkicked Owens. Corbin hit End of Days on Zayn for the pin. After the match, Ziggler hit Corbin with the Zig Zag.

2. Ruby Riott defeated Naomi. Riott pinned Naomi after hitting the Riott Kick.