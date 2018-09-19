WWE Smackdown Live Results 9/18/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for September 18, 2018. The first Smackdown show after Hell in a Cell featured Aiden English turning on Rusev, AJ Styles facing off against Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
— Smackdown opened with a recap of Becky Lynch winning the Smackdown Women’s title at Hell in a Cell, promoting her championship coronation.
Aiden English is gonna lose this feud with Rusev and then become a jobber, and then probably released. They didn’t have a tag title run or anything.
Yeah I feel bad for him. He was constantly improving in the ring whenever he got enough time to showcase it, and they really did catch lightning with the Rusev Day collaboration. Like, New Day or Nak could have lost the gold and mostly been fine cause New Day are five time champs and Shin wasn’t doing anything with the US title anyway.
Nakamura could not afford a title loss this quick. He hasn’t even had feud since winning it from Hardy. Orton took over that feud and Nakamura needs a solid title run after 92 straight losses to AJ Styles. They should’ve given Rusev Day a tag title run but if this is what it took to get Rusev as a loveable babyface, then so be it.
Tag run for Rusev day would have been ideal
By the way, your Peyton Royce Flossing GIF:
