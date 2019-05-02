Smackdown Also Had A Very Bad Week For Viewership

WWE

The post-WrestleMania doldrums are definitely in full effect this week on WWE television. We were just talking about how Raw viewership dropped 9% to its lowest numbers in 2019. Now it seems a similar effect has cast a shadow over Smackdown Live, a show main-evented this week by Kevin Owens talking to New Day action figures. Unsurprisingly, it’s followed Raw into the realm of lower viewership.