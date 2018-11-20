WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 11/20/18

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Smackdown had high hopes going into Survivor Series but was sent crashing back to earth in the battle for brand supremacy, as they were swept by Team Raw, 6-0, in head-to-head competition. How will Team Blue respond to this crushing defeat? Find out tonight on Smackdown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Survivor Series and the Best and Worst of Raw from earlier today before watching.

2. Daniel Bryan will look to explain the heinous actions® of last week, even though that match with Brock Lesnar already pretty much turned him superface again. Just say AJ’s a dork with a kickable dick, it’s fine.

3. How will Smackdown react to being swept at Survivor Series? And how many talks has Xavier Woods been given already this afternoon about not mentioning the tag team Survivor Series match Smackdown won on the kickoff show?

4. New Day will face The Bar Deluxe in a Thanksgiving Feast Fight. Big Show as a Big Pilgrim might make this worthwhile.

5. Is Charlotte Flair an insane person now, or did Ronda Rousey just deserve it?

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight's open thread and we'll include 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report.