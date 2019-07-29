The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackville

07.29.19 18 mins ago

WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackville: Nothing! This is the first WWE Smackville ever!

If you haven’t watched Smackville yet (What, you had something better to do on a Saturday night?), you can do that here.

Remember, you can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. Also, don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use and leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article. All feedback is appreciated and helps keep With Spandex in the business of providing our brand of wrestling coverage for each and every one of you.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackville 2019, which originally aired on July 27, 2019, on the WWE Network.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstKOFI KINGSTONWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown liveWWE SMACKVILLE
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 53 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP