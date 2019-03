YouTube

Thank goodness R-Truth and Carmella used their all-expenses-paid trip to anywhere in the world they won in the Mixed Match Challenge to visit WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, because it might’ve been their last chance.

Per an investors press release put out on Wednesday, WWE is leaving “Titan Towers” in Stamford and moving its global headquarters to a new office facility about 10 minutes away; 677 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, to be exact.

From the release: