WWE Starrcade 2019 Open Discussion Thread

The Thanksgiving tradition of keeping Cody Rhodes from copyrighting old WCW event names continues as WWE Network presents the third-annual Starrcade, streaming live this Sunday beginning at 7 ET / 4 PT. Here’s the complete card, as announced.

WWE Starrcade 2019 Card:

1. Fatal Four-way for the Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

2. Last Man Standing Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

Plus an edition of The Kevin Owens Show with special guest Ric Flair.

We’re not sure if the show will merit a full Best and Worst-style recap, but a Tag Team Championship match, the hopeful end to Bobby Lashley and Rusev and Lana’s love triangle, and Ric Flair being sauced under a WCW-branded banner could make for an entertaining hour of television. If you’re joining in and hanging out with us, make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!

