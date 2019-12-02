Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for WWE Starrcade 2019, an hour-long network event. The show featured a Fatal Four-Way for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, as well as Ric Flair and the in-ring return of Alexa Bliss. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst column.

WWE Starrcade 2019 Results:



— The show opened with a Kevin Owens Show segment, featuring the Nature Boy Ric Flair as KO’s guest. Flair put over the legacy of Starrcade, but also the current roster. The OC interrupted to trade insults, but then the Street Profits showed up to take on the OC in the night’s first match.

1. The Street Profits defeated the OC (Gallows & Anderson). Montez Ford pinned Karl Anderson after a top rope frog splash.

— Backstage, Bayley and Sasha Banks announced their intentions to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

2. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and Bayley & Sasha Banks to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Nikki Cross tapped out to the Asuka Lock.

— The Main Event was announced as a Last Man Standing Match between Bobby Lashley and Rusev. However, Lana cut a long promo beforehand, and it turned out that due to the restraining order against Rusev, he can’t compete in the match. Therefore, Lashley technically won by forfeit. Then Kevin Owens came out to make fun of them, and ended up in a regular match with Lashley.

3. Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens by Disqualification. Rusev ended the match, and violated his restraining order, by running in and attacking Lashley. The two brawled into the crowd for quite a while as the show ran fifteen minutes long. Finally, Rusev beat Lashley with a steel chair, and stood victorious for a moment before running away through the crowd as the show ended.