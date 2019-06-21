Stephanie McMahon Offered Her Take On AEW And Competition In Wrestling

06.21.19 16 mins ago

WWE

For better or worse, a lot of wrestling fans are as interested in how WWE reacts to the arrival of AEW on the wrestling scene as they are in how AEW does at creating their own wrestling product. It made news a month ago when backstage reports said that Stephanie McMahon had mentioned the new promotion in a speech to the roster, even as Booker T discussed the oncoming possibility of competition in terms of “war.” WWE even let Sami Zayn namedrop AEW on Raw a couple of days after their wildly successful first PPV, Double Or Nothing. There were rumors at the time that it was his unplanned adlib, but now that almost a month has passed and he doesn’t seem to have gotten in trouble, surely we can admit that it had to be scripted. Now Stephanie McMahon has gone on the record with a quick take on the situation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingSTEPHANIE MCMAHONWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP