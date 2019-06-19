WWE Studios And Netflix Are Making A Family Movie About A Pro Wrestling Child

WWE

WWE Studios has been around since 2002, but in those 17 years they’ve made surprisingly few movies about pro wrestling. Other than animated crossovers with Hanna-Barbera characters like Scooby Doo and the Flintstones, they seem to specialize in action movies about rugged men (usually played by WWE Superstars) overcoming the odds, like The Marine and 12 Rounds franchises. They’ve also dabbled in horror and let the Miz star in a couple of Christmas movies. This year, however, wrestling has seemingly become more of a focus for the studio that grew out of a wrestling company. First there was Fighting With My Family, Stephen Merchant’s Paige biopic, and now there’s a new project coming from WWE Studios and Netflix that puts a children’s fantasy spin on the wrestling business.