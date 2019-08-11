WWE SummerSlam 2019 Open Discussion Thread

WWE SummerSlam 2019 airs this Sunday, August 11, live on WWE Network and pay-per-view. WWE’s second biggest show of the year features 10 matches, including Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, legends Bill Goldberg and Trish Stratus competing, and more. Here’s how the card shakes out.
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Card:
1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
2. WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
3. Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler
4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
5. Submission Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
6. Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus
7. Owens’ Career On The Line: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
8. Finn Bálor vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt
9. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet
10. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan